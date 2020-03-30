Romania has 5.16 millions pensioners at end-2019; average monthly pension 1,292 lei

The average number of pensioners registered in Romania in 2019 accounted for 5.157 million persons, by 50,000 persons less compared with the previous year, with an average monthly pension of 1,292 lei, up 10.2 per cent year-on-year, show data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Overall, the average number of pensioners registered with the social security system was 4.672 million last year last year, by 12,000 persons less compared with the data for 2018.While the monthly average pension accounted for 1,292 lei (up 10.2 per cent from the previous year), the average pension in the social security system accounted for 1,247 lei, with the the ratio between the average nominal net pension in the system for the old-age pension with full contribution period (without taxation and the contribution to the health insurance system) and the average net salary was 48.4 per cent (compared with 50.9 per cent in 2018).Also, in 2019, the average real pension index compared with 2018 and calculated as the ratio between the nominal pension index for the calculation of the real pension and the consumer price index was 105.6 per cent.Statistical data show that, over the past year, the ratio between the average number of pensioners in the social security system and employees was 9 to 10, this index showing significant variations in territorial profile.Also, the total number of beneficiaries of the provisions of OUG no. 6/2009 regarding the establishment of the minimum guaranteed social pension (at present, social allowance), in 2019, was 1,037 million.