Romania has ambitious plans to implement 5G technology, adopt new technologies, concepts

Romania has ambitious plans to implement 5G technology and adopt new technologies and concepts such as cloud computing, Internet of Things, smart cities, development of electronic commerce, said Alexandru Petrescu, Minister of Communications and Information Society, present at "Cyber Week" in Tel Aviv, Israel, reads a press release issued for AGERPRES.

"In the process of implementing the economy and digital society, cybersecurity measures are growing in complexity, in resource consumption and in the pace of innovation. In the context of accelerated technological evolution, we will prioritize cybersecurity activities as an essential element for economic growth by strengthening international cooperation, developing national skills and competence in the field, protecting critical infrastructure, investing in IT security, supporting digital entrepreneurship, and improving resilience to cyber incidents," said Alexandru Petrescu.

According to the quoted source, the Minister of Communications takes part in the ninth edition of the "Cyber Week" conference, which takes place at Tel Aviv University in Israel, 24-26 June, 2019. Minister Petrescu is present at debates on cybersecurity policies at international scale and supports a series of panels and round tables on topics of global significance: risk management in 5G networks, innovative initiatives and approaches for managing cyberthreats at national level, and the need for technological innovation in the digital environment to protect national interests.

A unique and strategic format for this edition of the conference is the "Global Cyber Cabinet", which will bring together key-representatives of the governments actively involved in fighting cyberthreats and where Alexandru Petrescu is expected to contribute with Romania's vision and strategy in this field.