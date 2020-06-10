Romania - Poland strategic dialogue on security

Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs Dan Neculaescu participated on Wednesday, via video conference, together with the National Defense Ministry's Secretary of State for defense policy, planning and international relations Simona Cojocaru in a new round of the Romanian - Polish Strategic Dialogue on security, which unfolds under the aegis of the Romania - Poland Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

The Polish delegation was headed by Maciej Lang, Undersecretary of State with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and by Pawel Wozny, Undersecretary of State with the Defense Ministry.

The sides approached subjects of interest on the NATO and EU agenda, as well as issues related to cooperation as part of the regional initiatives, highlighting the importance both states attach to further developing political dialogue and practical cooperation under the auspices of the Strategic Partnership.

As far as NATO cooperation is concerned, the participants underscored the importance of continuing the strengthening of the allied defense and deterrence posture in a consistent and unitary manner, through the full implementation of the decisions adopted at allied level.

The Romanian officials pointed out that Romania and Poland must maintain close cooperation in promoting objectives of common interest related to strengthening the allied presence on the Eastern Flank.

In this context, the sides expressed appreciation for the contributions provided on a reciprocal basis by the two states to the measures for strengthening NATO's defense and deterrence posture, highlighting the fact that they represent a practical reflection of allied solidarity, but also of the two states' close bilateral relationship.

The main aspects of interest regarding security developments in the Black Sea region were also reviewed, with the sides emphasizing the importance of the Alliance continuing its efforts for projecting stability in the Eastern neighborhood, in order to increase the resilience and national capabilities of Ukraine, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova.

At EU level, the sides voiced appreciation for the progress made so far in the line of the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP). The Romanian side highlighted the importance of continuing positive developments in strengthening the EU's security and defense role in complementarity with NATO, and stressed that the next period is particularly relevant in this regard, both in terms of advancing practical projects and of conceptual aspects. The Romanian side also reiterated that it is important that transparency, inclusiveness and coherence further stay the basic principles of CSDP efforts.