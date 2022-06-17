FOTO - Romania: President Klaus Iohannis, King of Belgium discuss security situation in the region, measures to help Ukrainian refugees

President Klaus Iohannis received the King of Belgium, Philippe, on Friday, at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Constanta County.

According to the Presidential Administration, during the talks, the two heads of state welcomed the positive dynamics of the bilateral relationship between Romania and Belgium, in multiple areas, and the close coordination at the European and international level.

President Iohannis praised the excellent results of cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence and thanked King Philippe for Belgium's contribution to the defence and deterrence measures on the Eastern Flank, especially for participating in the NATO Battle Group.

The same source said that, in terms of security and defense, the talks of the two heads of state focused on the security situation in the Black Sea region, in the context of the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, as well as on measures to help Ukrainian refugees. In this context, President Klaus Iohannis underscored that Romania will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while emphasizing the role of the Suceava hub for the transfer of international support to the benefit of this country.

The head of state also said that the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine brutally threatens the European security architecture and the international order, and that the Allies and partners must continue to act in a united and coordinated manner, both within NATO and at the European Union level. to diminish the impact of the multiple and profound effects of this war.

President Klaus Iohannis also presented Romania's standpoint in support of the process of accession to the European Union of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, in the context of the European Commission's opinions published on Friday and the decisions scheduled for next week's European Council.

The two heads of state met with the Romanian, Belgian and other allied contingents at the Mihail Kogalniceanu 57th Air Base, whom they thanked for the way they carry out their missions, as part of the joint allied effort in the Black Sea region.

King Philippe's visit takes place amid the strengthening of the high-level bilateral dialogue between Romania and Belgium, in addition to the close cooperation between the two states in the field of defence, including in the context of the Kingdom of Belgium's participation with a military contingent to the NATO Battle Group in Romania, according to the Presidential Administration.

