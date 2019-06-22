 
     
Romania's Cadantu and Paar advance to semis of ITF tournament in Stare Splavy

Romania's tennis players Alexandra Cadantu and Laura Paar qualified on Friday for the semifinals of the ITF tournament in Stare Splavy (the Czech Republic), with prizes worth 60,000US dollars.

Cadantu (aged 29, WTA's 220th), 7th seed, defeated Brazilian Teliana Pereira (aged 30, WTA's 556th) in the first round, after two hours and 50 minutes; in the round of 16, the Romanian national defeated Polish Paula Kania (aged 26 ani), 6-4, 6-1, while in the quarterfinals, she defeated Czech Lucie Hradecka (aged 34, WTA's 285th), with a score of 6-3, 6-2.

Laura Ioana Paar (aged 31, WTA's 267th) defeated Czech Magdalena Pantuckova (aged 20, WTA's 608th) in the first round, with a score of 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; in the round of 16, she defeated 8th seed Serbian Dejana Radanovic (aged 23, WTA's 273rd), 6-4, 6-2 and in the quarterfinals, the Romanian national won the event against 3rd seed Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina (aged 22, WTA's 148th).

In the semis, Cadantu will face off Czech Denisa Allertova (aged 26, WTA's 404th), whereas Paar is to play against main seed Barbora Krejcikova (the Czech Republic, aged 23, WTA's 138th).

