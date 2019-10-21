Romania's Cojanu wins match against Georgia's Zadishvili at a professional gala in Monte Carlo

Romanian boxer Razvan Cojanu won by points the event against Georgian Tamaz Zadishvili, which took place on Sunday evening, in the heavy weight division and lasted six rounds in a professional gala held at the Fairmont Hotel in Monte Carlo.

Cojanu (aged 32) included in his track record his 17th victory in professional boxing (9KO), he also had 6 defeats (3 KO).The 2.02- meter Romanian boxer ended a series of four defeats which started with the event lost to New Zealand's Joseph Parker for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) world title on 6 May 2017.Zadishvili (aged 26) has only four victories in professional boxing (2 KO) and 14 defeats (5 KO), as well as one game ended in a tie.