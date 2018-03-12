Romania's electricity consumption down 2.1 pct in January 2018

Romania's electricity consumption dips 2.1 pct in the first month of the year, Y-o-Y, to 676.1 million kWh, according to a press release of the National Institute for Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The domestic output dropped by 10 pct and public lighting by 3.5 pct.At the same time, the national electricity output also decreased by 7 pct. The greatest fall was recorded as regards the all-year wind power output, by 15.7 pct respectively. Thermal power stations' output went down by 11.4 pct., hydro-power plants produced by 3.3 pct more energy, and the Cernavoda nuclear plant up by 1.5 pct.According the statistics institute, electricity imports went by 55.9 pct and exports dropped by 16.7 pct.The main primary energy resources decreased by 2.1 pct, the greatest drops being recorded in natural gas (9 pct). Moreover, a 23 pct increase of coal imports and a 28 pct drop of gas imports can be noticed.