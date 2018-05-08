Deputy PM Viorel Stefan: Romania cashed from the European Union 5 billion lei during the first four months of 2018

Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan declared on Tuesday that during the first four months of this year Romania cashed in from the European Union 5 billion lei, meaning a rise of 28 percent, as compared to the same interval of last year.

"We presented earlier some numbers that characterize the performance of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), now I would like to talk about sums that are not collected by ANAF and I'm referring to the chapter of "amounts received from the European Union". In the first 4 months Romania cashed in 5 billion lei. If we are to compare to the same period of last year, that means an increase of 28 percent. If we look (...) at the evolution from 2013 until 2017, included, so the last annual phase of implementation, I am sorry, but we can see that the only year when we recorded low receipts was in 2016. In terms of performance, 2017 was at the same level of 2015, more or less, 17,4 billion lei versus 17,1 in 2017," Viorel Stefan said on Tuesday at Victoria Palace.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that the European funds are a "failure" of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) governing.

"As regards revenues, we are 37 percent below the scheduled value. In regard to expenditure, we are at 43 percent below the programmed value. It is way below what has been programmed. It is unacceptable that these European funds are not part of the government's priorities, but why would we be surprised, PSD has all sorts of priorities: a quarrel with the central bank, a fight against the investors, the multinationals, it is only the European funds the gov't is not fighting against, because if they fought in the interest of the Romanians they would draw the money and carry out investments, at least from there, if they are not capable to do it from own funds," the head of state concluded.