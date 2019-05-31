Romania's refreshments market, estimated at 6.5bn lei in 2019 (analysis)

The market for refreshments in Romania could exceed this year the level of 6.5 billion lei, by 40pct higher than 10 years ago, through the over 800 companies registered in this sector, shows a specialist analysis published on Friday.

According to the Frames analysis, the number of bottlers of mineral water and refreshments almost doubled since 2010 from 437 to over 800 in 2018 (preliminary data), after which in 2017, as many as 767 firms reported financial data.

In this context, the workforce employed in this sector remained at almost constant level, around 10,000 employees, sign that the significant advance of the business focused mainly on the development of a mechanized infrastructure.

The data centralized by Frames specialists show that the top 10 players in the sector reported turnovers of 5.1 billion lei and a net profit of 488.8 million lei. From this total, Coca-Cola and Pepsi brands saw a cumulated turnover exceeding 3 billion lei in 2017, which means almost half of the market.