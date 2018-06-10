Romania's trade balance deficit widens to over 3.7 billion euros, Jan.-April, 2018

Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit increased in the first four months of the year to 3.727 billion euros, up 379.3 million euros over the similar period of 2017.

According to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Monday, between January 1 and April 30, 2018, FOB exports amounted to 22.222 billion euros against CIF imports of 25.949 billion euros.As far as exports are concerned, they increased by 9.7pct in the first four months of 2018, and imports by 10, both y-o-y.Important shares in the composition of Romania's imports and exports were held by transport machinery and equipment (48.3pct of exports and 37.3pct of imports) and other manufactured products (32.3pct of exports and 30.7pct of imports).The value of intra-EU28 trade in goods between January 1 and April 30, 2018 was 17,071 billion euros for shipments and 19,649 billion euro for imports, making up 76.8pct of total exports and 75.7pct of total imports.The value of extra-EU28 trade in goods in the first four months of 2018 was 5.151 billion euros for exports and 6.3 billion euros for imports, accounting for 23.2pct of total exports and 24.3pct of total imports.In April 2018, FOB exports totalled 5.234 billion euros, against CIF imports amounting to 6.246 billion euros, which gave a deficit of 1.011 billion euros.As against April 2017, April 2018 exports increased by 9.7pct, and imports advanced 7.3pct.