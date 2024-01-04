Romania seeking 3.4 pct economic growth in 2024, as investment allocations exceed 7 pct of GDP

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared at the beginning of Thursday's government meeting that Romania's economic growth this year will be 3.4 percent, the second highest in the EU.

Ciolacu mentioned that 2024 will be "the year of investments", considering "the record-high" allocation of RON 120 billion for such projects, accounting for over 7 percent of GDP.

The prime minister pointed out that the reform of the public service apparatus will be one of his term's priorities, stressing that this is "the most ambitious reform of the public system" in the last 30 years.

"The reorganization process of the ministries and public institutions is in full swing, and this will result in substantial expense cuts. The saved money will be directed where it is needed, that is to health care and education. 2024 must continue in the same direction," said the prime minister.Marcel Ciolacu also declared that in 2023 Romania had "the highest economic growth in the region, amid very difficult conditions," and referenced the latest forecast of the European Commission, according to which ten EU countries will face economic decline, as 12 member states have "significantly" overshot their deficit targets.