Romania sets up main points of accession to OECD

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that a meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Coordination of Romania's Relations with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development had set out measures for the implementation of the OECD accession roadmap, adding that a chief negotiator will be appointed and a task force set up to monitor and coordinate the process.

"A meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the preparation of Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has just concluded. We established the main points we have to reach before we get the roadmap this June from OECD. They include appointing a chef negotiator and setting up a task force that will be directly responsible for monitoring and coordination activities with the technical aspect of OECD," Ciuca said at the beginning of a government meeting.

He added that the main elements for adapting the legislative system and meeting the standards required by the OECD were also established.

"We also decided, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Paris Embassy and representatives of the ministers directly involved in this process, to provide the necessary human resources to work directly with the OECD technical staff. At the same time, we established the main points to deal with everything that involves adapting the legislative system and meeting the standards, as required by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development," he said.

AGERPRES