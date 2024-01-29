Romania takes over presidency of STSC of the UN Committee for Peaceful Use of Outer Space

For the next two years, the presidency of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee (STSC) of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) was taken over by Romania, announced cosmonaut Dumitru Prunariu, former president of the Romanian Space Agency.

The works of the 61st session of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee (STSC) of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) began on Monday in Vienna, and will continue until February 9, agerpres reports.



The chairmanship of the committee and subcommittees is hold once every ten years, for a two-year term, by rotation, to a representative of the regional groups within the UN, where the candidacies proposed by the member states are analyzed and the most competent person in the field of space and in the functioning of the specialized committee of the UN is elected.



The group of Eastern European states, of which Romania is a part, analyzed and approved the candidacy of Mrs. Ulpia Elena Botezatu, a specialist within the Romanian Space Agency, for the position of president of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the UN Committee for the Peaceful Use of Outer Space, the candidacy being confirmed by consensus by the 107 member states of COPUOS.



Romania also held the presidency of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee, as well as of the Committee as a whole through cosmonaut Dumitru-Dorin Prunariu, former president of the Romanian Space Agency, and through Marius Ioan Piso, also former president of the Romanian Space Agency.