Romania to participate in two categories of 2021 edition of Dakar Rally

Romania will also have representatives also in the auto competition of the Dakar 2021 Rally, the Romanian Sports Motoring Federation announced on Friday on Instagram, the crew formed by Claudiu Barbu and Marius Lupu being registered in the SSV category, according to AGERPRES.

The Transcarpathic Rally Team will participate with a "special service vehicle" Polaris brand, model RZR 1000 Turbo S, T4.1 Turbo class.

Emanuel Gyenes has already confirmed that he will start the race in Saudi Arabia, in the motorcycle section. The rider of the Autonet Motorcycle Team will compete on a KTM motorcycle, model 450 Rally Replica, in the G2.2 Marathon class.

Gyenes finished the race in 29th place in 2020, his best overall ranking being in 2016 - 14th place. The resident of Satu Mare won the Marathon class twice, in 2011 and 2015.

The 2021 edition of the Dakar Rally will take place from January 2 to 15, in Saudi Arabia, and will have 12 stages and a prologue.