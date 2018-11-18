Romania, UK, opportunities and perspectives on cooperation

Perspectives on economic and commercial cooperation between the European Union and the UK post-Brexit and the capitalization on the opportunities offered by the Romanian-British bilateral strategic partnership concluded in 2003 were the core topics approached by Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Stefan-Radu Oprea and Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for Europe Andrew Mitchell.

According to a press release of the Ministry for Business Environment (MMACA), Stefan-Radu Oprea told his dialogue partners about the ministry's concern with increasing the level of investments and bilateral trade, while voicing hope that the current pace and level of cooperation will be maintained after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

"Romania's strategic objective is that the European Union and the United Kingdom will have a close relation after Brexit. In what concerns the bilateral strategic partnership, our desire is to strengthen its economic dimension. We have in mind, first of all, commercial and investment projects in the car industry, energy, infrastructure and research-development," stated the Minister for Business Environment.

The London Stock Exchange Group coming to Romania through the opening of a business service centre in Bucharest represented a strong signal for Romania, in what concerns future British investments, reads the MMACA release.

Moreover, "the opening of a representative office of the Romanian company Modpack System, one of the top providers at national level of industrial wrapping services for export and relocation of industrial objectives, in Liverpool, represents a successful story and a model to be followed by other Romanian investors on the British market too," showed Minister Oprea.

Romania's taking over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first quarter of 2019 was also an interest topic at the bilateral meeting in Bucharest. Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea assured the British Commissioner of Romania's support in concluding the UK's EU exit agreement.

The two officials also discussed about the two countries' future collaboration within the World Trade Organisation and agreed on the need to modernize it, to better answer the current challenges facing the global economy and function again for everybody.

Minister Oprea informed the British Commissioner that e-commerce enjoys a special attention on the WTO agenda, and that, during the period when Romania is holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, it will organise an event to focus on innovation, and invited the UK to join the discussions, in order to send a clear signal at EU level that bilateral relations will continue.

The meeting took place in the context of the organisation in Bucharest of the Business breakfast and trade summit on innovative technology, organised by the Romanian-British Chamber of Commerce.

UK is Romania's 6th partner among the EU Member States in total goods trade. In exports, the United Kingdom is the 5th primary market for Romanian exports, while it is also ranked 13th among the partners in imports.

