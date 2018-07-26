Romania welcomes Mike Pompeo's statement on non-recognition of illegal annexation of Crimea

Romania welcomes the statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that reaffirms the policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

The quoted source shows that Romania firmly supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and reiterates its strong attachment to international law.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States would not recognize the annexation of Crimea by Russia, the DPA informs.In agreement with allies, partners and the international community, the United States rejects Russia's attempt to annex Crimea and is committed to continuing its policy until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored, the Washington diplomat said. He added that Russia must "stop the occupation of Crimea" and that Moscow's actions have led to isolation from the international community.