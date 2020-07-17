Romania will continue to plead in favor of cooperation to clarify circumstances of MH-17 crash in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to plead in favor of cooperation to clarify the circumstances of the MH-17 airplane crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and for the holding accountable those responsible, in agreement with the provisions of the resolution of the Security Council, shows a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent at the six year mark since the plane's downing.

The Romanian ministry commemorates, in this context, the 298 victims that lost their lives in the tragic crash and "sends a message of profound compassion and solidarity to their families."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hails, at the same time, the progress made during criminal procedures and reiterates support for their taking place on Dutch territory, in accordance to Dutch law.

On July 17, 2014, flight MH-17 belonging to Malaysia Airlines was downed in eastern Ukraine, while traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.