Romania won the gold medal in the junior team event, on Sunday, in Oropesa del Mar (Spain), at the European Champion Clubs Cup (ECCC) Cross Country, through AC "Mica Roma" Blaj.

Mihaela Blaga ranked 4th over the 5.8km race (19 min 30 sec), Alexandra Hudea was fifth (19:38), and Iulia Marginean ranked 6th (19:54).

AC "Mica Roma" Blaj thus repeated last year's win.AGERPRES