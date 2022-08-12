Romania wins Group B in EHF European Under-18 Men's Handball Championship

Romania's selected team has won the Group B of the EHF European Under-18 Men's Handball Championship in Craiova, on Thursday, after defeating Finland with 38-33 (18-19).

The Romanian team marked its third consecutive win, after an excellent second round.

The goals of the team coached by Adrian Petrea were scored by Daniel Stanciuc 12, Marian Catalin Zaritchi 7, Teodor Stefan 6, David Bogdan Voica 4, Alexandru Focsaneanu 3, Sorin-Paul Grigore 2, Alexandru-Eduard Golea 2, David Adrian Notigan 2.

The losing team distinguished itself through Frederik von Troil, with 13 goals.

During the other group match, the Republic of Moldova defeated the United Kingdom 35-28.

Romania finished first, with 6 points, followed by Finland, 4 points, Republic of Moldova, 2 points, United Kingdom - 0 points.

On Saturday, during the semi-finals, Romania will face off against Austria, team that is ranked second in the Group A.

The first two teams ranked in groups are qualifying for the semi-finals on August 13, and the final will take place on August 14. The competition's winner is qualified in the elite tier, but also in the European U-20 Championship in 2024, as well as in the World U-19 Championship in 2023.AGERPRES