Romania wins nine medals at U-17 World Beach Wrestling World Championships in Mamaia

Romania won 9 medals- 4 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze - on Thursday at the Under-17 Beach Wrestling World Championships on the Neversea Beach in Mamaia.

In the men's events, the only medal, a bronze one, went to Adam Alhafez (60 kg), who defeated another Romanian, Stefan Andrei Stancu, in the decisive match, told Agerpres.

In the 50 kg class, Marian Valentin Rusu lost the match for the bronze medal and ranked fourth.

Eduard David Lenard also placed fourth in the 70kg class, after losing the match for the bronze medal to Bulgarian Kaloian Atanasov.

In the women's competition, Diana Luminita Voiculescu (40 kg) defeated Bianca Mariana Iancau in the final.

Alexandra Voiculescu (50kg) defeated Ana Maria Gianina Rotaru in the final. Romanian Ianola Ionela Cica finished fourth, after losing the match for the bronze medal to France's Juliette Camille Lescure.

Florentina Georgiana Mantog (60kg) won the gold after defeating Alessandra Renee Elliott in the final.

In the women's 70kg event, the medal podium was all Romanian as Maria Magdalena Pantiru won the gold Ionela Georgiana Cojocaru the silver and Florentina Georgiana Biru took the bronze.