Romanian Association of Banks becomes OECD/INFE affiliated member

The Romanian Association of Banks (ARB) has become an affiliated member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development - International Network on Financial Education (OCDE/INFE), starting in April 2021, according to a press release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

OECD/INFE affiliated membership is reserved for non-governmental and non-profit organizations, such as the Romanian Association of Banks, from academia and foundations that take an interest in the field of education and financial education.

"The granting by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development of affiliated membership within the International Network on Financial Education represents a recognition of the ARB's efforts in the area of financial education programmes, in line with the aim we have assumed as an organization, to support the Romanian economy and to increase the level of financial education. We want to make the best use of the OECD's expertise and know-how in the field of financial education through future initiatives and projects that will be supported in Romania. At the same time, we will connect with other areas of the globe to add value through our own solutions and elements of vision. Anchoring Romania's economy, by joining the OECD as a state, could lead to improved economic development premises," said Sergiu Oprescu, president of the ARB Board of Directors.

According to the source, ARB's affiliation to the OECD's international initiative in the field of financial education involves priority consultations on financial education documents to be issued by the OECD or OECD/INFE for public consultation, participation in OECD's global financial education events and specific sessions dedicated to meetings of the technical committee or activities of OECD/INFE working groups, whenever relevant.

ARB is a signatory to the Collaboration Agreement, concluded in 2018, with the Romanian authorities for the implementation of joint activities in the field of financial education and the elaboration of the National Strategy for Financial Education.

The Romanian Association of Banks has been a member of the European Banking Federation since 1991 (with full rights since 2007), the European Payments Council, the European Mortgage Federation, the European Banking Institute and 26 lucrative national bodies on the development and improvement of the economic framework.

The Romanian Association of Banks represents the banking market and has expanded by including nine affiliated members, non-banking companies, thus laying the foundations for a partnership that aims to contribute to strengthening a predictable, transparent and reliable business environment in Romania.