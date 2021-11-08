Romanian conceptual art pioneer Geta Bratescu featured at Berlin contemporary art exhibition

31 drawings by conceptual art pioneer Geta Bratescu (1926 - 2018) from the collections of Romania's National Art Museum (MNAR) are on display at a large contemporary art exhibition in Berlin titled "Understudies: I, Myself Will Exhibit Nothing", curated by Iman Issa.

The 31 selected drawings are part of the illustration of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's Faust (translated into Romanian by Stefan Augustin Doinas) published in 1983, MNAR said in a Facebook post.

The exhibition hosted at KW Institute for Contemporary Art in Berlin brings together creations by several internationally renowned artists such as Latifa al-Zayyat, Moyra Davey, Amit Dutta, Haris Epaminonda & Daniel Gustav Cramer, Iman Issa, Paul Neagu, Olaf Nicolai, Sergei Parajanov, Mohammad Rabie, Walid Rai Valeska Soares, and is open until January 9, 2022.

A painter, graphic artist and book illustrator with an impressive career spanning over 60 years, Geta Bratescu enjoys appreciation of the public and art experts worldwide. Her works can be found in important collections such as the MoMA in New York; the Georges Pompidou Center in Paris; Tate Modern London; the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles; the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; the Warsaw Museum of Modern Art; the Bucharest National Museum of Contemporary Art; the MUMOK Contemporary Art Museum in Vienna, Vienna's Museum of Applied Art - MAK, Kontakt Collection - Vienna, Moderna Galerija in Ljubljana.

The artist was awarded in 2017 the National Order of the 'Star of Romania' in the rank of Officer "in sign of high appreciation for her personal contribution to the enrichment of the Romanian cultural and universal heritage, for her remarkable involvement in promoting Romanian conceptual art, intertwining with deep mastery visual and literary art."