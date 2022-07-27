Romanian crew qualifies for semifinals of World Rowing U-19 & U-23 Championships

Romania's male double sculls crew, formed of Andrei-Vlad-Robert Vatamaniuc and Iliuta-Leontin Nutescu, qualified during the event's semifinals in the World Rowing U-19 & U-23 Championships in Varese (Italy), on Wednesday, after reaching third place during the first series (06:45.76).

Another two Romanian crews will race in the requalifications after Wednesday's races.

For the male four sculls, Dragos Valentin Peia, Gabriel Emil Sicean, Silviu Denis Totolici and Alin Vasile Buzdugan placed 5th in the first series (06:06.10), and Shara-Stefania Gusa and Bianca Camelia Ifteni occupied fourth place in female double sculls during the first series (07:18.55).

The male double sculls crew, formed of Sebastian Alexandru Tasca - Ovidiu Cristian Badea, reached third place during the third series and will go on to the quarters.

Romania takes part in the World Rowing U-19 & U-23 Championships in Varese (July 27-31) with 11 crews and 42 athletes.AGERPRES