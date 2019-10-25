Romanian Crown Custodian awards scholarships and decorations

Several ceremonies, within which scholarships and decorations have been awarded, took place on Friday, in the Throne Hall of the Royal Palace, in the attendance of Romanian Crown Custodian Princess Margareta, Prince Radu, and Princesses Sofia and Maria.

The Crown Custodian awarded the "King Michael I" and "Queen Anne" Scholarships to several students of the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest: King Michael I Royal Scholarship, 1st year of study - Octavian Constantin Pavel and Queen Anne Scholarship, 1st year of study - Adina Maria Vaides, as well as to students belonging to the State Agrarian University of Moldova (the Republic of Moldova): King Michael I Scholarship, 1st year of study - Cristian Malai and Queen Anne Scholarship. 1st year of study - Eugenia Tiltu.Furthermore, Her Royal Highness Margareta extended or awarded the Royal Supplier certificate to some companies and individuals.Moreover, the Crown Custodian also bestowed a series of royal orders and decorations.The Nihil Sine Deo Royal Decoration was awarded to Senator Iulia Scantei, Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica, the "Carol I" National Defence University, the National Music University of Bucharest and the University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Grigore T. Popa" Iasi.The Order of Romania's Crown, in rank of Officer was awarded to Chancellor of Crown Custodian Her Majesty's House Traian Sarca.The Royal Medal for Loyalty was awarded to Daniel Sndru, whereas the Cross of the Royal House of Romania was bestowed upon the following: Ion Maiorescu National Colleges (Giurgiu); Matei Basarab (Bucharest); Petru Rares (Piatra Neamt); Vlaicu Voda (Curtea de Arges); Constantin Diaconovici Loga (Timisoara), the West University of Timisoara and the Radu Stance National Theater (Sibiu).