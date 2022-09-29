Romanian Orthodox Church to mark Patriarch Daniel’s 15th enthronement anniversary

On Friday, 30 September 2022, the Romanian Orthodox Church will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the enthronement of His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel.

From 09.00 to 11.00 am, the Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at the Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest.

After the Divine Liturgy, at 11.00 am, a Te Deum service will be officiated as a thanksgiving to God for the blessings poured upon the life of the Romanian Orthodox Church and His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel during his 15 years of patriarchal ministry, according to basilica.ro.

At noon, a festive moment will be held at Europa Christiana Hall of the Patriarchal Palace, during which representatives of central and local state authorities and other public institutions will present congratulatory messages. Access to this event will be by invitation only.

Persons wishing to send messages of congratulations may contact the Patriarchal Office by e-mail (cabinet.patriarhal@patriarhia.ro), fax (0040.21.406.71.62) or by post (Patriarhiei Str., no 2, RO-040161, sector 4, Bucharest).