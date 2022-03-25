Romanian Postal Service to waive fees on parcels for Ukrainian refugees in Romania

The Romanian Postal Service will waive fees on customs declarations for the import of personal belongings by Ukrainian refugees in Romania amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"After providing accommodations for refugees and providing the entire infrastructure to collect and distribute humanitarian aid donated to the people affected by the crisis in Ukraine, the Romanian Postal Service continues to get involved in supporting the citizens affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine by simplifying formalities related to the import of personal belongings and aids delivered by parcels to war refugees in Romania," the company reported in a press statement on Friday.

All parcels marked "humanitarian aid" sent by the Ukrainian Postal Service to the Bucharest International Exchange Office will be exempted from the customs commissioning fee of 20 lei/declaration for customs declarations related to the import of personal belongings intended for Ukrainian refugees in Romania.

The Romanian Postal Service has got involved in helping the people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Agerpres.ro informs.

Thus, in early March, the head of the Romanian Postal Service told a news conference that in each county capital there will be at least on office of the Post that will collect humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The action takes place in collaboration with the Ukrainian Postal Service Ukrposhta, which collects the parcels and distributes them where needed.