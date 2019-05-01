Romanian presence at 2019 Turin International Book Fair: 18 events organised by ICR

Romania will be present for the 11th consecutive year with a national stand at the Turin International Book Fair, running May 9 - 13, with the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) organizing 18 events at Italy's largest fair in the industry, ICR said in a Thursday release.

The theme of the 32nd edition of the fair is 'Il gioco del mondo' and Romania's stand - covering 120 square meters and with a graphic appearance that emphasizes the affiliation of Romanian culture to the European culture, as well as Romania's current term at the Presidency of the Council of the European Union - is designed around the core concept: 'Romania: La cultura romena - cultura europea / Romania: Romanian culture - European culture'.

Both Romanian classical and contemporary authors will be on display, with the program including debates around works by Emil Cioran, Mircea Eliade, Constantin Noica, George Calinescu or Gherasim Luca, as well as the release of Italian language editions signed by Mircea Cartarescu, Andrei Oisteanu, Aura Christi, Eugen Uricaru, Geo Vasile, Nicolae Dabija, Igor Bergler, Ion Pop, Valeriu Nicolae and Elena Liliana Popescu. Books on Romanian culture written by Italian authors such as Mario Casella, Antonio di Gennaro and P. Giustiniani or Vicenzo Fiore add to the generous offer of titles.

About 40 Romanian and Italian guests will take the floor at the 18 events hosted by the Romanian stand, which are aimed at promoting bilateral relations in the field of literature, translations, editorial policies, as well as at stimulating the interest of experts, publishers and translators for Romanian culture.

"Writers, Romanian language specialists, translators, historians, literary critics, representatives of Italian publishers and cultural journalists have answered the invitation of the Romanian Cultural Institute: Giancarlo Baffo, Mauro Barindi, Igor Bergler, Antonio Buozzi, Riccardo Calimani, Irma Maria Grazia Carannante, Mario Casella, Dan Octavian Cepraga, Aura Christi, Horia Corneliu Cicortas, Alessio Colarizi Graziani, Nicolae Dabija, Gian Luca Del Marco, Antonio Di Gennaro, Marco Dotti, Vincenzo Fiore, Luigi Franco, Gabriela Gheorghisor, Guido Guastalla, Olga Irimciuc, Bruno Mazzoni, Valeriu Nicolae, Nicolae Oprea, Andrea Pipino, Max Ponte, Elena Liliana Popescu, Violeta Popescu, Giovanni Rotiroti, Roberto Russo, Vanni Santoni, Roberto Scagno, Francesco Testa, Paolo Tomasella, Michela Topala, Eugen Uricaru, Geo Vasile, Davide Zaffi," the cited source said.

Apart from the space for literary debates and book launches, Romania's national stand (located in Pavilion 3, N40-Q41) will also include a book-selling space, organized with the support of the Libris Book Shop of Brasov, and a radio booth from where the Radio Torino International team will go on air.

Books published over time in Italian under the TPS program developed by the Book Center of the Romanian Cultural Institute will also be on display.

The Romanian participation in the Turin International Book Fair is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute, through the Book Center, the Romanian Institute for Culture and Humanistic Research in Venice and the Accademia di Romania.

The honorary guest of this year's International Book Fair in Turin is UAE's Sharjah emirate, which holds the title of UNESCO World Book Capital in 2019.

This year's absolute novelty resides in the fact that Spanish is the guest language of the fair, and Italy's Marche region too enjoys this special status. 2019 marks the 200th anniversary of L'Infinito / The Infinite - the masterpiece poem written by Marche-born Giacomo Leopardi.