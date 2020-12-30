Romanian private pension market successfully rides out storm launched by SARS-CoV-2 virus

The private pension market of Romania has successfully crossed the storm that was launched by the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which rewrites the history of mankind and leaves deep wounds in the global financial ecosystem, according to an analysis made my the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

According to the quoted source, the private pension system has known a positive evolution throughout its functioning, its total assets and number of participants being on a constant rise.

Thus, the total value of shares, at the level of the entire private pension system, has reached, on the 30th of September 2020, the sum of 72.58 billion RON, rising by 18% as opposed to September 2019.

The ratio of private pensions in the Gross Domestic Product, at the end of September 2020, was of 6.98%, over the level of December 2019. Thus, we can speak of a solid growth of the private pension fund's assets during the time of the pandemic, the ASF concludes.