Romanian Senate's Gorghiu meets Hungary's Novak on Schengen, war in Ukraine, parliamentary co-operation

Consolidating the existing areas of co-operation, Russia's aggression against Ukraine, as well as Hungary's support for Romania's accession to the Schengen Area were among the subjects addressed at a meeting on Wednesday by interim chair of the Romanian Senate Alina Gorghiu and visiting Hungary's President Katalin Novak.

According to a press statement released by the Senate, Gorghiu congratulated Novak on becoming the president of Hungary and wished her success with her tenure, pointing out that her first visit to the Romanian Parliament in her new official capacity can be an opportune moment to launch a consolidated bilateral dialogue, including at a parliamentary level, told Agerpres.

Amid the 20th anniversary in 2022 of the Romanian-Hungarian Strategic Partnership, Gorghiu mentioned the need to identify new avenues for co-operation and the advancement of projects of common interest for the citizens of the two countries.

Gorghiu also reiterated Romania's interest in consolidating cross-border, agriculture, health, infrastructure co-operation and identifying other areas of mutual interest in sectoral co-operation.

She also underscored the opportunity of parliamentary co-operation for an exchange of good legislative practices to boost the birth rate and the promotion and protection of the rights of the Romanian minority in Hungary.

In her turn, Novak expressed Hungary's support for Romania's accession to the Schengen Area.

Also discussed were Russia's premeditated, unjustified and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine; Romania's commitment to supporting the reconstruction of Ukraine and the European aspirations of Moldova and Ukraine based on the principle of own merits and the fulfillment of the accession criteria; getting rid of the European countries' energy dependence on Russia; diversifying natural gas supply sources; speeding up the implementation of renewable energy projects and the development of the energy infrastructure.