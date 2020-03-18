Romania's Army to no longer participate in Defender Europe 20

The Romanian Army will no longer participate in the Saber Strike exercises, respectively Swift Response, connected to Exercise Defender Europe 20, in order to prevent and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, informs a press release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) sent to AGERPRES.

"The health of the military staff and the surrounding population is a top priority for the Romanian Army. The Romanian Army acts responsibly and professionally, contributing to the national effort to combat the epidemic, having forces and means prepared to carry out support activities of central and local authorities, at their request," the quoted source shows.

The decision to cancel the participation was based on the analysis with the strategic partner and the host nations.

The initial plan envisaged the participation of the Romanian military staff in exercises in Estonia, Latvia and Georgia with detachments from the land, air and naval forces, meaning about 400 military staff and 50 technical means.