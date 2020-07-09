Romania's Chief of Defence Staff Petrescu attending meeting of European Union Military Committee

Romania's Chief of the Defence Staff Daniel Petrescu is attending a meeting of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC) in Brussels.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), the agenda of the meeting of the chiefs of defence staff of the European Union member countries includes EU-NATO cooperation, assessing security threats to the EU and latest developments in the drawing up of a strategic orientation instrument, analysing the current state of EU military missions, challenges (including COVID-19) and prospects for military training missions in the Central African Republic (EUTM RCA), Mali (EUTM Mali) and Somalia (EUTM Somalia), as well as security issues of migratory flows and lessons identified during the COVID-19 pandemic regarding command and control.The EUMC is the highest military forum of the Council of the European Union in the field of Common Defence and Security Policy, bringing together the chief of the defence staff of the member states or their military representatives in Brussels. The body is headed by a chairman elected by the European heads of defence and appointed by the Council of the European Union.