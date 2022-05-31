Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 491 in over 19k tests in 24 hours. 139 cases of COVID cases with Omicron variant during May 23-29

As many as 491 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 303 from Monday, with over 19,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 74 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 94, and in the County of Timis - 33.As of Monday, 2,909,195 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 533 people with COVID-19, down 14 from the Monday reporting, including 34 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 76 patients, the same as in the previous day, are in intensive care.Of the 76 patients admitted to ICU, 61 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, six Romanian infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, four men and two women, with one death reported prior to the reference range. The fatalities were from 50 year old to over 80 y/o and all with comorbidities. Of the six dead, five were unvaccinated.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,684 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that 139 cases of COVID with the Omicron variant were confirmed during the week of May 23-29.



According to INSP, 5,752 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed until May 29. Of these, for 2,421 the BA.2 (42%) sub-variant was detected.



No cases were detected with the BA.5 and BA.5 sub-variants during the week of May 23-29.



Furthermore, until May 29 there were 5,958 cases of COVID confirmed with the Delta variant, but none during the week of May 23-29. From the 5,958 cases with the Delta variant, 94 had the AY.4.2 sub-variant.



14,075 sequences were reported until May 29, including 139 during the week of May 23-29.



According to the INSP, until May 29, the confirmation rate with variants that cause concern was 96%.