Romania's Crown Custodian Margareta thanks Romanians for solidarity with Ukraine refugees

The President of the Romanian Red Cross, Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Margareta, thanked, on Wednesday, in Tulcea, all Romanians for the support granted to refugees from Ukraine and assured all those trying to flee from the war that they will continue to be helped.

The Crown Custodian and Prince Radu met on Wednesday afternoon with representatives of the territorial branch of the Union of Ukrainians in Romania and with representatives of the Tulcea branch of the Red Cross National Society (SNCR), these meetings being part of the first official visit in the past two years of the Romanian royal family, according to Prince Radu.

"A message of thanks for all those who have helped so much those who are suffering, even if in Romania there are people who do not have a lot, but they gave what they could. When we first came to Romania, in 1989-1990, we saw that the people here are generous, hard-working and have big hearts. I am very proud of everyone who helped here. It's something beautiful," said to the press, at the end of the meetings, the Crown Custodian.

Princess Margareta also assured Ukrainians that they will continue to receive support in Romania.

In his turn, the General Director of the SNCR, Ioan Silviu Lefter, declared that a green corridor for Ukraine could function in Tulcea as well, as is the one in Siret-Cernauti. Ioan Silviu Lefter said that the majority of societies in the International Federation of the SNCR expressed their desire to help Ukraine and mentioned that the organization he represents is not in competition with the others.

During the meeting with the representatives of the Union of Ukrainians in Romania, they presented the experience they had at the border crossing point in Isaccea, and the representatives of the Royal House of Romania proposed the participants build a guide for persons wishing to help refugees from Ukraine. Furthermore, during the visit at the Tulcea branch of the SNCR, the main challenges of the volunteers were presented, and the Crown Custodian met with the participants in a class for orderlies organized by the association.

The visit of the members of the Royal House in Tulcea County will continue on Thursday in Isaccea.