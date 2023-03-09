 
     
Romania's crude oil production down 5.8 pct, imports up 27.6 pct in 2022

sonda petrol

Romania produced more than 2.92 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) of crude oil in 2022, by 179,200 toe (-5.8%) less than in 2021, according to data centralised by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Imports of crude oil in 2022 amounted to 8.7 million toe, by 1.881 million toe (27.6%) higher than in the previous year.

The National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis was estimating crude oil production at 3.17 million toe in 2022 (down 2.3% compared to 2021). Imports of 7.25 million toe (plus 6.4%) were expected.

