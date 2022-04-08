Romania's economy advances 5.9 pct in 2021

Romania's economy increased 5.9 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, and was 2.4 percent up in unadjusted terms in Q4 2021 compared to the year-ago period, but shrank 0.1 percent in real terms compared to Q3 2021, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a statement, Agerpres reports.

Expressed as seasonally adjusted terms, the estimated GDP for Q4 2021 was 305.569 billion RON in current prices, down 0.1 percent in real terms from Q3 2021 and 3.9 percent up YoY.In unadjusted terms, the estimated GDP for 2021 was 1,181.917 billion RON in current prices, by 5.9 percent higher compared to 2020 in real terms. The estimated GDP for Q4 2021 was 357.334 billion RON in current prices, 2.4 percent up from Q4 2020.The seasonally adjusted GDP was recalculated following the revision of the estimates for the quarters 1-4, 2021, with no significant changes compared to the version released on March 8, 2022.