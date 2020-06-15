Romania's internet and data traffic 26 pct up during state of emergency

Romania's internet and data traffic during the state of emergency was on average 26 percent higher compared to the 60 days before the imposition of the restrictions, shows data of the National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM) released on Monday.

The specialist analysis shows that during the reporting period traffic on fixed networks increased by 30 percent, mobile network traffic was 5 percent up, while growth in voice traffic was 11 percent on average.

Voice and data usage during the state of emergency (March 16 - May 15, 2020) reached 1.8 thousand PB (+30 percent compared to the previous period) in fixed networks, and 0.2 thousand PB (+5 percent) in mobile networks.

"The more pronounced increase in fixed network traffic can be correlated with the fact that most users were at home during the emergency period, using the fixed router's WiFi connection rather than the mobile internet, including for voice or data usage on mobile devices," the authority states.

Voice traffic increased by 11 percent in the same period, exceeding 13 billion minutes, 97 percent of which was via mobile networks.

ANCOM analyzed the information submitted by providers at the end of May 2020, comparing traffic values from Romania's state of emergency period (March 16 - May 15, 2020) with those from January 16 - March 15, 2020.