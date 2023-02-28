Romania's men's saber team, gold medalist at the European Junior Championships

Romania's men's saber team, composed of Casian Cidu, Vlad Covaliu, Mihnea Enache and Radu Nitu, won the gold medals on Tuesday at the European Junior Fencing Championships in Tallinn (Estonia), after defeating Hungary in the final with the score of 45-31.

Romania led from one end to the other in the confrontation with Hungary (Kornel Pech, Mirko Petrucz, Bertalan Toth, Benedek Vigh), winning without emotions.

The team coached by Alin Badea debuted with a victory against Ukraine, 45-26, in the round of 16, then beat Bulgaria in the quarter-finals, 45-32, in the semi-finals they won against Italy, 45-42, and in the final it defeated Hungary.

Romania participated with a delegation of 42 athletes, registered in all events, at the 2023 edition of the European Fencing Championships for Cadets and Juniors in Tallinn (Estonia), held between February 21 and 28.

At the 2022 Cadet European Championships, from Novi Sad, Romania won a team silver medal in women's saber and two bronze medals, through Maria Alexe in individual saber and the men's saber team. In juniors, the women's foil team won the gold, Radu Nitu won silver in individual saber, and Karina Vasile, with bronze in individual fencing.AGERPRES