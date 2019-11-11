 
     
Romania's Mircea-Alexandru Jecan wins ITF tournament in Antalya

Romanian tennis player Mircea-Alexandru Jecan won the singles title at the ITF tournament in Antalya on Sunday, with a total prize of 15,000 US dollars, after defeating Russian Aleksander Shevchenko in the final, in three sets, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2. 

Jecan (31, ATP's 614th) took advantage in the first round of the abandonment of the Russian player Ronald Slobodcikov, seed no. 2, at 6-2, 4-1, in the round of sixteen he defeated German Luca Gelhardt, 6-1, 6 -0, in the quarter finals he won in three sets against another German, Marvin Netuschil, seed no. 5, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, and in the semifinals he defeated Hungarian Fabian Marozsan, 6-3, 6 -2. 

In the doubles event, Jecan and Dragos Dima stopped in the semifinals. 

This is the second singles title for Jecan, following the one obtained this year at Curtea de Arges.

