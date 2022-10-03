Romania's new car registrations go up by almost 8pct in first nine months

The number of new car registrations increased in Romania by 8pct, in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, according to the data published by the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV), quoted on Monday by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM), told Agerpres.

In September 2022, the official statistics showed that new car registrations went up by 33.38pct compared to the same month of 2021, namely a volume of 11,927 units.

According to the quoted source, in the first nine months of 2022, the same car registrations reached 95,276 units, increasing by 7.94pct compared to the similar period of last year, when 88,262 units were recorded.

In the ranking of new car brands registered in Romania between January and September 2022, Dacia ranks 1st with 27,709 registered units, followed by Toyota - with 7,802 units, Hyundai (7,473 units), Ford (6,845 units), Skoda (6,405 units), Volkswagen (6,136 units), Renault (5,429 units), Peugeot (2,802 units), Mercedes (2,669 units).

In respect to the registrations of used cars, registered for the first time in Romania, their volume reached 28,579 units in September 2022, decreasing by 18.63pct compared to September 2021.

On the same segment, but in the first nine months of 2022, car registrations, at national level, reached 241,992 units, decreasing by 20.69pct compared to the similar period of last year (305,140 units).