Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate up to 5.6pct in December

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slightly increased to 5.6pct in December 2022, from 5.4pct in November, however unemployment among youngsters is at a high level of 22.9pct, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed (aged 15-74) estimated for December 2022 was 461,900 people, increasing compared to the previous month (447,700 people), but decreasing compared to the same period of the previous year (472,000 people), told Agerpres.

By gender, the unemployment rate for men exceeded that of women by 0.7 percentage points (5.9pct for men and 5.2pct for women).

"The high level of 22.9pct, of the unemployment rate among young people (aged 15-24) continues to draw attention," the INS notes.

For adults (aged 25-74), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.4pct for December 2022 (4.1pct for women and 4.6pct for men). The number of unemployed aged 25-74 represented 73.6pct of the total number of unemployed people estimated for December 2022.