Romania's Strategy for Non-energy Mineral Resources for 2023-2035 pending gov't approval today

The Government will approve on Wednesday, by decision, Romania's Strategy for Non-energy Mineral Resources for the period 2023-2035.

"The strategy sets out the general development directions, objectives, proposed measures, international standards for sustainable mining and how the activities carried out in the field of non-energy mineral resources can contribute to the achievement of sustainable development objectives," the draft's explanatory memorandum reads, told Agerpres.

A draft emergency ordinance will also be adopted to establish social protection measures and amend some regulatory acts in the field of social assistance.

"The draft aims to ensure social protection measures during the cold season for vulnerable categories of the population whose pension rights or other allowances or whose incomes have been increased under GEO no.168/2022 and GD no.1447/2022 (...) by exempting these increases from being taken into account for the remaining period of the cold season," according to the explanatory note.

Another draft emergency ordinance will amend and supplement GEO no.158/2005 on holidays and social health insurance benefits.

"Thus, it is regulated in a non-discriminatory way that all natural persons, who do not earn income from salaries, can optionally insure themselves in the system on a contractual basis in order to benefit from holidays and allowances," the draft explanatory note says.

The same meeting will also adopt a draft emergency ordinance to amend the National Education Law No. 1/2011 and extend certain deadlines.

"The proposed draft covers the legislative vacuum regarding the application of European recommendations and measures taken by Romania at national and international level regarding educational policies in the field of academic mobility and participation of young Romanians in full study programmes. The amendment of the provisions of Article 205 paragraph (10) of Law 1/2011 with subsequent amendments and additions allows the Ministry of Education to grant annual scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate internships, full master's and doctoral internships, for postdoctoral and research internships abroad, from funds set up for this purpose," the explanatory note shows.

The executive will also adopt a draft law on ensuring the national framework for interoperability between European Union information systems in the field of borders and visas, police and judicial cooperation and asylum and migration.

The Government will also decide, by a decision, on the approval of the Protocol, signed in Iasi on November 10, 2022, amending the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on the regulation of the construction of aqueducts, signed in Chisinau on May 20, 2021.

Through the Memorandum, the Executive will approve the start of the process of informing the European Commission and public consultation based on the proposals for reforms and investments under the new REPowerEU chapter of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The Government will also adopt a memorandum on the inclusion of the measure "De minimis aid scheme - Support for the implementation of projects for the construction of waste recycling facilities", in the form of non-reimbursable funds from the revenues of the Environment Fund, in the economic, budgetary and financial policies of the Romanian State.