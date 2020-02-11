Romania's Tig advances to round of 16 at GSB Thailand Open

Romania's tennis player Patricia Tig qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 at the WTA tournament in Thailand - GSB Thailand Open, with prizes worth 275,000 US dollars, after defeating Chinese Yafan Wang, 6th seed, with a score of 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5).

Tig (aged 25, WTA's 105th) managed to defeat Wang (aged 25, WTA's 56th) after two hours and 13 minutes.Tig secured a cheque worth 3,600 US dollars and 30 WTA points. In the round of 16, she will face off another representative of China, namely Xiaodi You (aged 23, WTA's 210th).

