Romania's Tig advances to round of 16 at GSB Thailand Open

Patricia Tig

Romania's tennis player Patricia Tig qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 at the WTA tournament in Thailand - GSB Thailand Open, with prizes worth 275,000 US dollars, after defeating Chinese Yafan Wang, 6th seed, with a score of 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5).

Tig (aged 25, WTA's 105th) managed to defeat Wang (aged 25, WTA's 56th) after two hours and 13 minutes.

Tig secured a cheque worth 3,600 US dollars and 30 WTA points. In the round of 16, she will face off another representative of China, namely Xiaodi You (aged 23, WTA's 210th).

