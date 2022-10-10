Romania's trade deficit widens by 7.381bl euros eight months into 2022

Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance in the first eight months of 2022 widened by 7.381 billion euros, to 22 billion euros, as exports rose by 25.1%, and imports increased by 31%, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday.

According to INS, August 2022 FOB exports totalled 7.618 billion euros, and CIF imports 10.841 billion euros, resulting in a deficit of 3.222 billion euros. Compared with August 2021, exports in August 2022 increased by 34.3%, and imports by 46.5%, told Agerpres.

Between January 1 and August 31, 2022, FOB exports totalled 60.291 billion euros and CIF imports 82.292 billion euros.

In the first eight months of 2022, important share in the composition of exports and imports are held by the product groups: machinery and transport equipment (41.3% in exports and 32.1% in imports) and other manufactured goods (30.3% in exports and 29.0% in imports).

The value of Romania's intra-EU27 trade in goods January 1 - August 31, 2022 was 43.533 billion euros worth of exports and 57.761 billion euros worth of imports, making up 72.2% of total exports and 70.2% of total imports.

The value of Romania's extra-EU27 trade in goods in the first eight months was 16.758 billion euros worth of exports and 24.531 billion euros worth of imports, making up 27.8% of total exports and 29.8% of total imports.