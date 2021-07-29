Royal House: Capitalizing on Rosia Montana's cultural and natural heritage - key for a sustainable future

Capitalizing on Rosia Montana's cultural and natural heritage is key for a sustainable future of this exceptional cultural site, but also for the inhabitants of this place, the Royal House states, Agerpres informs.

"The Royal Family has supported Rosia Montana's case ever since 2009, backing in every possible way the safeguarding and flourishing of the Rosia Montana virtues and values. In 2011, Her Majesty Margareta awarded the High Patronage of the Royal House to the Rosia Montana Cultural Foundation. The Foundation set itself as a mission the promotion and conservation of the natural riches and values of this unique region of the Apuseni Mountains, as well as supporting the community here to assert itself and become visible nationally and in Europe," reads a post on The Royal Family of Romania Facebook page.

According to the cited source, Crown Custodian Margareta has always considered that Rosia Montana can be "an example of connection, harmony, prosperity, but also a model of European development".

"Finally, this UNESCO decision opens opportunities for new economic activities in the area, fund attracting, but also for the development of the local community. Capitalizing on Rosia Montana's cultural and natural heritage is key for a sustainable future of this exceptional cultural site, but also for the inhabitants of this place. The decision of our country to preserve this cultural and natural heritage can only be applauded by the international community," the Royal House emphasizes.

The Rosia Montana mining cultural landscape was inscribed on July 27 on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

The National Heritage Institute welcomed the decision, stating that "the Rosia Montana mining cultural landscape today joins the family of values recognized as relevant to all humanity, values for which international solidarity can turn into cooperation and technical assistance for the purpose of conservation and restoration."