Salt lakes near Ocna Sugatag balneal resort to be arranged and included in tourist circuit

The salt lakes locate in the vicinity the Ocna Sugata village, situated at the base of the Gutai Mountains, will be arranged and included in the tourist circuit of Maramures county, mayor Ioan Oanea told AGERPRES on Thursday.

"One of the eight lakes supplied the balneal resort in the locality, and another lake was preferred by tourists because it is located in a wild area. Two other smaller lakes were partially developed by the locals, also for tourist purposes, but the important thing is that these lakes will now be included in the tourist offer of Ocna Sugatag, rearranged and prepared to receive tourists in decent conditions. Our locality is nationally recognized for the very old spa&balneal resort, holiday cottages and tourist boarding houses, which have appeared here since the 90s," Ioan Oanea said.

The mayor also mentioned that the landscape of the eight lakes will start this year and will be achieved through a funding ensured through the North-West Regional Development Agency (ADR).

"The landscape of some spots for talking walks, bike paths and rest benches on the edge of the lakes will be made through a funding provided by the North-West ADR, but also through another project," Ioan Oanea also mentioned.

One of the deepest lakes has 2.9 meters and was formed by the collapse of a salt mine. The lake has an estimated area of over 1,000 square meters and a perimeter of 131 meters.

Annually, over 10,000 tourists arrive for treatments in the spa and balneal resort of the Ocna Sugatag.