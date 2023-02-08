Sanitas Federation unionists set off on protest march to political parties' headquarters

Sanitas Federation unionists on Wednesday set off on a march to the headquarters of Romania's main political parties, as part of the protest actions healthcare and social assistance workers have been staging since this Monday.

"If nothing happens after these three days of protests, we will probably decide on other collective actions, such as various forms of strike, from Japanese-style strike to all-out strike. Regrettably, we see no positive signal. We have no confirmation of a meeting with any official and we do not yet have a negotiation scheduled to see at least that wage draft, if the bonuses will really decrease or if we will get a wage increase. Our request was that it should at least cover inflation (...)," president of the Sanitas-Bucharest Federation Viorel Husanu recently stated for AGERPRES.

"Through our action we convey from Bucharest these messages of unity, respect and support to every worker the government seems to have forgotten, but we have not, regardless of the locality where they are doing their job!," trade union organization representatives wrote on the official Facebook page of the Sanitas Federation.

The list of grievances includes an increase by at least 15 percent of the incomes of all health and social assistance employees to offset inflation, the initiation of negotiations between the government of Romania and the social partners on the new bill on public sector wages, ensuring correct and sufficient funding for medical and social assistance institutions.

In the first two days of protest - Monday and Tuesday - the trade unionists made symbolic stops at the 'Grigore Alexandrescu' Children's Emergency Hospital, the Bucharest Emergency Clinical Hospital, 'St. Stefan' Pneumology and Phthisiology Hospital, the Colentina Clinical Hospital, the 'Prof. Dr. Matei Bals' National Institute for Infectious Diseases, the Filantropia Clinical Hospital, the 'St. Maria' Clinical Hospital, the Elias University Emergency Hospital and the Sector 1 Social Assistance and Child Protection Directorate General.

On Monday, a delegation of the federation was received at the government by a team led by the prime minister's advisor Mihnea Claudiu Drumea.