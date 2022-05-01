Savarsin Royal Domain, festive reopening and concert, hundreds in attendance

The Savarsin Royal Domain was reopened, on Sunday, in the presence of Custodian of the Crown Margareta and Prince Radu, with a classical and contemporary music concert, in the presence of a numerous public, informs the Royal Family of Romania.

The ceremony was attended by the mayor of the commune, prof. Ioan Vodicean, members of the Romanian Parliament, the Arad County Council and other county institutions. A numerous public attended, coming mostly from Arad, Timis, Bihor and Hunedoara. The market of the Royal Village (the entry point to the domain played host to a classical and contemporary music concert put on by the Arad Quartet," mentions a release published by the Royal Family on their website, Agerpres.ro informs.

Furthermore, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, and mayor Ioan Vodicean unveiled the inaugural placard of the Tea House, the building most recently restored by the Foundation of the Collection of the Royal Family of Romania.

After the concert, several hundred people visited the Royal Park, the Automobile Museum, King Michael's Auto Workshop, the Souvenir Shop and the Tea House.

The visiting schedule of the Savarsin Royal Domain in the month of May will be as follows: daily from 9:00 to 18:00 hrs, between May 1-12 and May 23-31.