Seaside hotels ready 40,000 accommodation places for upcoming May 1 mini-holiday

Representatives of the Romanian Tourism Employers Federation (FPTR) told a press conference on Wednesday evening in Eforie Nord that 40,000 out of a total of 101,000 accommodation places in classified hotels at the seaside are ready for vacationers who will spend here the Easter and May 1 mini-holiday; the rates range from 40 lei (8 euro) in a two-star hotel in the southern seaside resorts to 1,500 lei/night/room (rd 315 euro) in the north of Mamaia.

According to the FPTR executive first vice-president Dragos Raducan, many hotels will be closed in the said period because their administrators were unable to renovate them.

"Hotels will open, but not so many, because many facilities in the Neptun resort will re-enter the tourist circuit this year. They have been closed and lost classification in two or three years. This year they have been rented out, sold, lost due to debts to the tax agency and they were bought by various investors who didn't have the necessary time to see to their refurbishment in the warmer period, so that they preferred to miss out the May 1 opening and have them all opened around June 1," Raducan told the press conference organized by Eximtur.

According to the FPTR official, after 1990 the Romanian seaside had an accommodation capacity of about 120,000 classified places, while the current number is 101,000.

"We now have 101,000 classified places at the seaside. There were 120,000, but many have been closed due tot the financial crisis. Of these, only 5,000 are heated, that's the big difference between us and the Bulgarians. The Bulgarians' seaside facilities were built after the '90s, ours were built after the '70s, the building, design and architectural standards are different. The Bulgarians have much more heated hotels. (...) From data available so far, we know that some 2,000 - 3,000 Romanians will spend their mini-holiday in Bulgaria, while the Romanian seaside has nearly 40,000 seats waiting for tourists," said FPTR's executive first vice-president.

He mentioned that "it is hard to tell" how many of the 40,000 places will be occupied in the end, because by tradition the Romanians are staying at home on Easter, and May 1 has become a last minute event; if weather helps, tourists will come, Raducan said. "The price can start from 40 lei per night in a two-star hotel in the southern seaside resorts and can reach 1,500 lei per room, in a five-star hotel near the clubs in the north of the Mamaia resort," said Raducan.

FPTR's first vice-president and president of the Mamaia Employers Association, Nicolae Bucovala, said that 10,000 places in Vama Veche have been booked, and that Mamaia, where all the clubs will be open during the upcoming mini-holiday, is also a resort sought by tourists.

AGERPRES