Security official: Romania is an exporter of cyber security in its part of the word

Romania has made significant progress in the last year in terms of cyber security, growing into an exporter of cyber security in its part of the world, head of the Senate's Defense, Public Order and National Security Committee Nicoleta Pauliuc on Saturday told the Energy Cyber Security Forum organized by Distributie Energie Electrica Romania.

"Significant progress has been made over the past year. Romania's 2022 - 2027 Cyber Security Strategy was adopted, which sets down five goals of strategic importance: secure and resilient IT networks and systems; consolidated regulatory and institutional framework; public-private partnership; resilience through a proactive approach and deterrence; Romania - a relevant actor in the international cooperation architecture. Based on this strategy, Parliament adopted the country's law on cyber security and cyber defense. (...) In addition to the cyber security law, other relevant acts were adopted, such as the law that prohibits the purchase and use by public authorities of cyber security software products and services from the Russian Federation. We transposed into law the 2019 Memorandum signed with the Washington Administration, banning the participation of Chinese companies in the construction of the 5G infrastructure, precisely because of security risks. We have institutions in place that are becoming operational," Pauliuc said, mentioning the National Cyber Security Directorate, the European Cyber Security Competence Center, and the National Cyberint Center of the Romanian Intelligence Service as forefront cyber security institutions that turn Romania into an exporter of cyber security services in its part of the world, Agerpres informs.

The senator remarked that attacks have multiplied in the current security context, and advised increased caution against the background of the multiple elections next year.

"In this seemingly chaotic context, my message is an optimistically realistic one. Yes, technological advances spawn never-seen-before cyber threats, but also unique opportunities, and the governments of the world seem to understand this and are taking due action. Also, in the summer of this year, the EU Cyber Resilience Act was promoted, which complements the Directive on measures for high common level of cyber security across the European Union. Their provisions apply to Romania too. From my position as Chair of the Defense Committee, I want to assure you that at the level of the Romanian state there is an understanding of the subject, both in general and in particular," Pauliuc said.

She added that, in her opinion, at NATO level, the redefinition and expansion of the concept of security should be considered to include various economic and social fields that are vital for the functioning of any country, and that energy, food and digital security should also come under this umbrella alongside military and border security.

Distributie Energie Electrica Romania organized on Friday and Saturday in Cluj Napoca the Cyber Security in Energy Forum designed to bring together all the important players in energy and information technology.