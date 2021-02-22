 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senate adopts GEO 91/2020 by which National Administration of State Reserves moves under gov't subordination

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Senat plen

The plenary sitting of the Senate, as a decision-making Chamber, on Monday, adopted GEO No. 91/2020 by which the National Administration of State Reserves and Special Issues moved from the subordination of the Ministry of Interior to that of the Government, to be coordinated by the Secretariat General of the Government.

The Ordinance was modified in the Senate, in the sense that the right to free food, during peacetime, as established by GEO No. 26/1994, also benefits the staff of the National Administration of State Reserves and Special Issues.

In the initial form of the normative act, this right benefits the personnel of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Justice, the National Administration of Penitentiaries, the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Protection and Security Service and the Special Services.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.